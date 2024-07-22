75th NATO Leaders' Summit and Türkiye’s priorities

Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu

The 75th NATO Leaders' Summit was held in Washington on July 10-11. For the past two years, NATO Parliamentary Presidents’ Assembly has been held just before the Leaders’ Summit, under the leadership of NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), which also represents NATO’s parliamentary dimension. The NATO Parliamentary Presidents’ summit allows for consultations and exchanges of ideas through leaders and parliamentarians. The main topic of this year's NATO Parliamentary Presidents' Summit was the ongoing war in Ukraine. The emphasis was on providing uninterrupted, long-term support to Ukraine and creating financial commitments for more equitable burden-sharing. The United States, the United Kingdom, Eastern European, and Baltic countries particularly focused on these issues. Enhancing NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities and sharing financial burdens were also prioritized. Since 2014, the goal of allocating 2 percent of NATO countries' GDP to defense spending has been on the agenda, and this goal has become even more critical following the war in Ukraine. Most member countries are seen to be increasing their defense expenditures. It is projected that Türkiye will reach a defense spending rate of 2.09 percent in 2024.

Challenges of the Global Security Architecture

The global security architecture continues to be shaken by asymmetric threats such as the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and terrorism. The main dynamics and strategic stalemates of the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, are evident. Alongside the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, conflicts in Syria and Sudan, developments in Yemen and the Red Sea are concerning for global stability. We face significant disasters in various areas, from climate crises and environmental issues to irregular migration, internal conflicts, and inhumane practices that disregard international law. The current international order fails to provide solutions to these global problems, and the world is moving towards a more fragmented and multipolar structure. The threat of terrorism prevents many countries from living in peace and tranquility. Türkiye has been fighting the PKK terrorist organization for nearly 40 years, and this struggle continues today against terrorist organizations such as PKK/PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and ISIS.

NATO Summit: Türkiye - US Relations

The issues at the center of the global security architecture also lie at the heart of Türkiye-U.S. relations. As the President of the Türkiye-U.S. Friendship Group, I believe that ,regardless of who becomes the president in the U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 5, 2024, Türkiye-U.S. relations should gain a more positive momentum. We have a stronger positive outlook on bilateral relations and are pleased to see the continuation of high-level dialogue between Türkiye and the U.S. We believe that when we act together, we will make a significant impact in ensuring peace in our region and stopping the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and other areas.

The U.S. continues to be our primary trade partner in the defense industry. Our defense and aviation exports rose from $784 million in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021. This figure was recorded at $927 million in 2022. On the other hand, our defense and aviation imports from the U.S. decreased from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $1.3 billion in 2021, and to $1.08 billion in 2022 due to unilateral sanctions. Considering all sectors, the U.S. was our second-largest export destination and the fifth-largest import source in 2023. We have a joint target to increase bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.

The process of procuring F-16s by our Defense Ministry is also progressing positively. Negotiations are ongoing to increase joint production in Türkiye. We see the process of procuring F-16s as a significant step towards lifting the arms embargo imposed by the U.S. Congress on Türkiye. We believe that Türkiye’s exclusion from the F-35 program contradicts allied solidarity. Today, as Türkiye, we produce the 5th generation fighter jet named KAAN and plan to deliver it to our Air Force starting in 2028; however, we reiterate that excluding Türkiye from the F-35 program is against the spirit of partnership.

Strengthening NATO and Türkiye’s Role

Strengthening NATO is an objective we need to work intensively on with the U.S. We do not see NATO as an organization that has lost its function. On the contrary, NATO continues to be the focus and main security provider for transatlantic security for both the U.S. and Türkiye. The Washington Summit provided an opportunity to strengthen solidarity among allies. We will especially continue to follow up on the removal of all restrictions on defense trade between allies. The continuation of such restrictions contradicts other decisions made at the leaders' level.

New strategies to develop the defense industry capabilities of the EU should not replace NATO's efforts. Determining the common defense goals of allies is one of NATO's core responsibilities and should remain so. Having two separate and parallel defense planning processes within NATO would be a major mistake and a waste of resources. The transatlantic defense industry would have relatively little value without non-EU allies such as the US, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway. While EU member allies represent approximately 20 percent of NATO's defense spending, non-EU NATO allies provide 80 percent. At the summit, it was decided that joint projects developed by some countries among themselves or outside NATO should align with NATO's defense planning process, supporting Türkiye’s view that NATO is the only security umbrella. This decision is a significant gain for us.

The Ongoing War in Ukraine

Another critical issue occupying the world agenda is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which is now in its third year, is deeply affecting the security of the transatlantic region in many dimensions. We need to pay attention to the regional and global security risks posed by a long-term war in Ukraine. If this war continues, there is a risk of it expanding beyond a conflict between two countries and turning into a war between the West and Russia. Therefore, this war was the most important topic of the summit. Leaders and parliamentary presidents addressed the war in Ukraine. For some countries, only Ukraine was on the agenda. Allies approved providing more than $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the next year, and it is significant for Türkiye that NATO recognizes the non-monetary contributions provided to Ukraine as part of these aids.

Despite its challenging geographical position, the instability around it and the crisis in the Middle East, Türkiye continues to provide strategic support to Ukraine. We had the opportunity to clearly express this situation to all our interlocutors. Including the annexation of Crimea, Türkiye has never recognized Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, and continues to fully support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In particular, we have a strong defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. Especially in the early stages of the war, this cooperation bore fruit, and our Bayraktar TB2 UAVs helped prevent Russian ground attacks. Our Black Sea Grain Initiative has provided a remarkable example of what diplomacy can achieve while helping millions of people avoid starvation. Ensuring the safety of commercial ships in the Black Sea remains a priority for us, and we continue to hope that peace will be achieved at the diplomatic table. As the international community, we need to seriously consider alternatives to ending the war diplomatically. We believe that there will be no winner in this war and that a fair peace will have no losers.

Counterterrorism: A Core Priority of NATO

In the summit's final declaration, counterterrorism was recorded as the second major threat facing NATO. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all Turkish officials once again highlighted our country's sensitivity and expectations on this issue. We emphasized the importance of increasing joint efforts in counterterrorism. Terrorism remains as one of the biggest problems facing the global security architecture. It is essential to increase efforts to combat terrorism, NATO’s one of two primary threats, to ensure international peace.

Türkiye simultaneously fights various terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG/PYD, DHKP/C, FETÖ, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda. This struggle is conducted within the framework of the rule of law and by protecting fundamental rights and freedoms. Türkiye is fully committed to its defense obligations and always fulfills its responsibilities within the framework of alliance solidarity. However, solidarity is a principle that all allies should internalize. Some of our allies, especially those with relations with the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG/PYD, need to reconsider these relations. The terrorist threat Türkiye faces should be considered by all NATO members. A terrorist threat to one ally should be seen as a threat to all allies in the spirit of alliance. It is unacceptable for some allied countries to provide training, weapons, and other assistance to terrorist organizations; it is clear that the aid provided to the YPG/PYD is used against Türkiye.

Türkiye continues its operations against ISIS and Al-Qaeda with determination. Türkiye has played the most significant role in defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Türkiye has effectively combated ISIS and 4,500 terrorists were neutralized.

In conclusion, we expect solidarity from our allies in combating terrorism, one of two primary threats determined by NATO. The law of alliance requires this.

Ongoing Humanitarian Massacre in Gaza

Israel's attacks on Palestine continue to occupy the regional and global agenda. The massacre in Gaza, which has reached genocidal proportions under the Netanyahu government, was perhaps the most pressing issue that should have been on the summit's agenda, but only a few countries like ours and Spain focused on it. As a result of Israel's indiscriminate attacks on civilians, more than 37,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, and this number continues to rise daily. As Türkiye, we support every step taken for a just peace. Our main priorities are stopping the bloodshed with a permanent ceasefire, releasing hostages, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza. However, we see that efforts in this direction remain ineffective. United Nations Security Council resolutions are not implemented, International Court of Justice rulings are ignored, and the International Criminal Court prosecutor is threatened.

There is also a risk of Israel's aggression spreading to a wider geography. We hope that the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council to establish a permanent ceasefire will be implemented. We believe that a permanent solution lies in establishing a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem within the 1967 borders. As the Republic of Türkiye, we will continue to stand by Palestine with all our institutions and non-governmental organizations.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, it is not possible for Israel to maintain its partnership relationship with NATO. Türkiye will never approve initiatives to cooperate with Israel within NATO until sustainable peace is established in Palestinian territories.

Türkiye: The Solid Pillar of the Alliance

Today, all the problems faced by the allies continue to be challenges that directly concern Türkiye. While the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and North Africa, and counterterrorism are on NATO's agenda, they are also priorities for Türkiye. While the NATO Summit addresses counterterrorism with a broad perspective, Türkiye is the ally most involved in combating terrorism. We will continue to strive to end the war in our northern region, which is the most critical agenda item of NATO, as soon as possible. We believe that a fair solution must be found for the Russia-Ukraine war and that this war should be ended at the diplomatic table. As the only country that can speak with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has proven its efforts to achieve peace to the world.

Türkiye’s mission to ensure global peace will always continue. We believe that achieving peace in the Middle East and our region is the key to global peace, and we are not hesitant to take any necessary steps in this direction.

*Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu is a Member of Turkish Parliament and a Member of NATO Parliamentary Assembly.