70 pct of refugees willing for safe return home: Interior minister

  • August 19 2022 14:20:10

70 pct of refugees willing for safe return home: Interior minister

ANKARA
70 pct of refugees willing for safe return home: Interior minister

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has stressed that recent studies show around 70 percent of refugees, including Syrians, are willing to return home if security conditions are well provided.

“We are holding meetings [on the return of refugees] for months: Who might go back home and under what conditions? I assume that returns will begin by the end of this year. According to the studies, 70 percent tell ‘We want to return home if it would be safe,” Soylu told private broadcaster NTVin an interview late Aug. 18.

The number of Syrians in Türkiye is around 3.6 million, Soylu said, informing that 517,000 Syrians have already returned home in the past period.

“We are preparing the infrastructure of safe, honorable and volunteer return. Some 1 million people were given social adaptation courses. We have built 62,000 briquette houses in Idlib. This figure will reach 100,000 at the end of this year,” Soylu stated. He also recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statement that at least 1 million Syrians will return to the regions of Jarablus, Azaz and Tal Abyad as these areas are cleared of the YPG terrorists.

There are works for the construction of briquette houses in the Euphrates Shield Operation area in northern Syria, the minister said, adding, “We are in preparations for the return of one million Syrians.”

He said the government is in talks with the nongovernmental organizations and representatives of the communities who have immigrated to Türkiye for their safe return. “This is how this issue is held in the world.”

On a question about the opposition claims that Syrians granted citizenship will vote in the next elections, Soylu said those who are eligible to vote among Syrians is around 152,000. “The voters’ list is provided to the political parties twice a year. You can make your own studies over this information,” he stated.

Soylu also reiterated his criticism against the United States for supporting the YPG politically and militarily, saying, “Why did the U.S. pledge $2 billion to them in the past three years?”

Turkey, Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

    Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

  2. Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation

    Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation

  3. House sales rose 24 percent in seven months

    House sales rose 24 percent in seven months

  4. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  5. Germany to fall short of gas stock targets: regulator

    Germany to fall short of gas stock targets: regulator
Recommended
Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys
Opposition will win presidency in first round of polls, vows CHP chief

Opposition will win presidency in first round of polls, vows CHP chief
Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan

Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan
Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia
Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation

Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation
WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
ECONOMY External assets at $281 billion in June

External assets at $281 billion in June

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $281 billion in June, indicating a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021, and liabilities against nonresidents amounted to $503.5 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.