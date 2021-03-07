7 traffickers detained, over 80 foreigners held in eastern Turkey

  • March 07 2021 11:12:00

BİTLİS-Anadolu Agency
Seven traffickers were detained and over 80 foreign nationals illegally brought into the country were held in eastern Turkey, authorities said on March 6.

Local police teams carried out an operation against migrant smuggling in the Tatvan district of the eastern Bitlis province, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

A total of 83 foreign nationals were held in the operation, while seven human traffickers were taken into custody, it added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most for any country in the world.

