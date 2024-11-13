7 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

GAZA CITY

At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Nov. 12 in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army targeted a roadside stall selling goods in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, eyewitnesses told state run Anadolu Agency.

In another Israeli attack, a medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured, most of them children, in an airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the source, one of the casualties arrived at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat as "remains" while 10 others were treated for injuries.

Two other victims' "body parts" were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to eyewitness accounts.

In Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent for displaced people, killing two Palestinians and wounding six others, including children, according to a medical source.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.