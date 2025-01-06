7 infants dead in Gaza from cold weather, inadequate shelter: UNRWA

GAZA CITY

At least seven infants have died in Gaza due to cold weather and inadequate shelter, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday.

"Cold weather and lack of shelter are causing the deaths of newborns in Gaza. 7,700 newborns lack lifesaving care. To date, at least seven babies have reportedly died," UNRWA wrote on X.

Saying the World Health Organization (WHO) condemns a raid late last week by the Israeli army which put Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning major health facility in northern Gaza, out of service, UNRWA noted that 50 attacks on or near the hospital have been verified since October 2024.

It added that the WHO continues to call for the release of the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.