65th anniversary of South Korea-Turkey relations marked by concert in Ankara

ANKARA

The 65th anniversary of Korea-Turkey diplomatic relations was celebrated with a concert by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on June 4 accompanied by Korean violin virtuoso Bomsori Kim.

Speaking before the concert, Korea’s Ambassador to Ankara Lee Won Ik said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, Korea and Turkey have made great progress as excellent partners in various fields such as politics, economy, culture and defense.

Emphasizing that the historical ties between the two countries and the two nations go back thousands of years, not just 65 years, the ambassador said, “Korea and Turkey have a special relationship as neighbors, blood brothers and friends. We invite those who work behind the curtain to our concert today for the friendly relations between the two countries.”

Kim, who won second prize in the 2013 Munich ARD International Music Competition and the 2016 Wieniawski International Violin Competition, and first prize in the 2017 Juilliard Music School Concerto Competition, took the stage with the violin concerto produced by Joannes Baptista Guadagnini in 1774 in the first half of the concert.

In the first half of the concert, Kim appeared before the art lovers with her competition piece Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto, for which she received the Sendai Special Audience Award.

