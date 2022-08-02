63 PKK/KCK terrorists surrendered this year

ANKARA

Following the surrender of a PKK/KCK terrorist to the security forces, the number of people who have surrendered this year has reached 63, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The terrorist surrendered after fleeing the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie teams, bringing the number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year alone to 63, according to the written statement.

Joining the organization in 2015, the PKK/KCK terrorist turned himself in at a border post in the southeastern province of Mardin’s Nusaybin district, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) neutralized a PKK/YPG terrorist, Erhan Arman, one of the local leaders of Ayn al-Arab neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo province, with a special operation.

Arman, who is code-named Berxwedan Muş and was released after he was caught joining the PKK in 2012, rejoined the organization in the eastern province of Muş in 2013.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

During its more than 35-year terror campaign, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.