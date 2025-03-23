Over 30 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Lebanon

At least 30 people were killed on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Medical officials confirmed to Anadolu that the children alongside three Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed the Mashharawi family home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Three more Palestinians were killed in another Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Maghraqa area in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in the town of Touline in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, five people, including a child, were killed and 11 injured in an Israeli airstrike.

These attacks are part of an ongoing Israeli offensive that has intensified in recent days.

A medical source at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that the bodies of five Palestinians and a number of wounded individuals were brought to the hospital following Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeting the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, as well as the towns of Beit Lahia and Umm al-Nasr.

In the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, five Palestinians were killed in two airstrikes that targeted gatherings of civilians. The first strike killed two people in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the west of the city, while the second killed three in the Saudi neighborhood, a medical source and witnesses told Anadolu.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy Israeli bombardment targeted homes and agricultural lands in Gaza City.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,000 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

