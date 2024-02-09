5th Tour of Antalya kicks off

Featuring four different challenging stages this time, the fifth Tour of Antalya kicked off on Feb. 8 with 25 teams and 175 cyclists from 16 countries.

Speaking at the press conference, Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu said that the federation has completed its 100th anniversary.

"We see the point where cycling reached in Türkiye from past to present. We did not have a professional team until 2009, now we have four professional teams. We are now laying the foundation of what we will do in the federation’s new century,” Müftüoğlu said.

“With our governors and mayors embracing this business, the Tour of Antalya has become a world brand. World tour teams also started to come to this race. Antalya has created a worldwide brand with this race. On behalf of the federation, we thank those who support and contribute," he added.

Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek stated that Antalya welcomes millions of tourists from all over the world and hosts visitors not only for summers but also with events and organizations in areas such as culture, arts and sports.

Noting that the tourism hub hosts over 20 million tourists, Antalya Deputy Governor Yalçın Sezgin said, "An important work is being carried out to keep tourism alive in Antalya for 12 months of the year. Especially between November and March, which we call the dead season, these events bring great mobility to Antalya. We will rapidly advance Antalya to become a world city in cycling.”

