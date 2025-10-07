5G to usher in faster speeds, sector transformations

ISTANBUL
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has highlighted the transformative potential of 5G technology ahead of the upcoming spectrum auction on Oct. 16, emphasizing its role in revolutionizing sectors such as autonomous driving, remote surgery, smart agriculture and factories.

In a statement, Uraloğlu said Türkiye is launching a key process to strengthen its digital infrastructure, making it more powerful, faster and efficient with 5G.

He noted that the technology will mark a new era not just for individual users but for strategic industries, including manufacturing, health, transportation and farming.

Uraloğlu pointed out that 5G's lower latency and higher connectivity capacity will reshape daily life and business practices.

He stated that “2G, 3G and 4.5G services have been successfully continued by our operators, and we have carried out intensive technical studies with them. With the new era, mobile internet speeds can be experienced up to 10 times faster compared to 4.5G."

"From this perspective, 5G technology, with its very low latency mobile communication and dense machine-type communication features, will cause significant changes in business processes in many sectors. For instance, the opportunities offered by 5G will be utilized in areas such as fully autonomous driving, remote surgery, smart agriculture, smart factories," he added.

He also said that 5G will boost smart city applications, saying: “Smart road applications, detection of the speeds of objects and sharing them with each other will increase road safety, and with applications for the internet of things, it will be possible to use parking lots and energy management more effectively.”

Uraloğlu stressed the promotion of local production in 5G infrastructure. “There will be an obligation to use up to 60 percent local products and up to 30 percent national communication products. Thus, we will both reduce dependence on foreign technology and encourage domestic production,” he said.

He reminded that the 5G auction is set for Oct. 16, 2025, with mobile operators expected to begin offering services as of April 1, 2026.

 

