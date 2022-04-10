57th Tour of Turkey kicks off

  • April 10 2022 07:00:00

57th Tour of Turkey kicks off

MUĞLA
57th Tour of Turkey kicks off

The 57th Tour of Turkey will start on April 10 from the Aegean tourism hub Bodrum and end on April 17 in the country’s largest metropolis, Istanbul, with 175 cyclists of 25 teams from 14 countries participating, the head of the Turkish Cycling Federation (TBF) has said.

The Çanakkale 1915 bridge, inaugurated on March 18, will be part of the total route of 1,308 kilometers this year.

“The country will be able to promote the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge to the world with the help of this organization,” TBF President Emin Müftüoğlu told Demirören News Agency.

The motto of this year’s race is “nature and history.”

“Before the race starts, we will be opening a memorial forest in Bodrum,” he noted.

The first day’s route will be between Bodrum and another Aegean tourism hub, Kuşadası. On April 11, cyclists will try to reach the western province of İzmir’s Alaçatı district. On April 12, the finish line will be set in Karşıyaka, another district of İzmir.

On April 13, cyclists will head to Mount Spil in the neighboring province of Manisa.

Cyclists will pass the 1915 bridge on the sixth day of the race. Following the race on April 16 between Çanakkale’s Gelibolu district to the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, the race will end on April 17 in Istanbul.

Saying that he passed the 1915 bridge last week in a promotion event, Müftüoğlu added that it was an “enormous feeling one should go and feel there.”

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey since 1963, and initially, it was known as the “Marmara Tour.”

The tour gained international status for the first time in 1965 and was taken under the auspices of Presidential authority in 1966.

Just as seen since 2008, the Presidential Turkish Cycling Tour reaches millions across the globe using live and recorded broadcasts through national and international channels, mainly Eurosport, in more than 120 countries.

SPORTS Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

    Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  2. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  3. Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  4. US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

    US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

  5. Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

    Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
Recommended
Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby
Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home
Hawks hold off Nets despite Durants 55, Warriors into playoffs

Hawks hold off Nets despite Durant's 55, Warriors into playoffs
Casas clocks top 200m medley time of 2022

Casas clocks top 200m medley time of 2022
Swiatek, from shy Nadal fan to world number one

Swiatek, from shy Nadal fan to world number one
Leader Trabzonspor to host Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Leader Trabzonspor to host Beşiktaş in Süper Lig
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, will host a meet of the country’s main rivals, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, on April 10, with international scouts and football agents attending the “derby of the derbies” to keep eyes on the young talents of both teams.