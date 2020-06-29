52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

  June 29 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey saw 52,080 new registrations of road motor vehicles in May, the country's statistical authority reported on June 29.

TÜİK said the number of new motor vehicle registrations last month fell 9.8% on a yearly basis, while it increased 29.6% on a monthly basis.

Among the 52,080 vehicle registrations in May, cars accounted for 43.7%, followed by motorcycles at 37.4%, small trucks at 8.8% and tractors at 7.4%, according to TÜİK.

Trucks, minibus, bus and special purpose vehicles constituted 2.7% of new registrations.

Among 22,748 newly registered cars in May, Renault's share was 19.1%, while Peugeot (15.2%), Opel and Fiat (both 9%), and Citroen (6.3%) followed it.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23.45 million as of the end of May, TÜİK said, adding: "Cars represented 54.1%, small trucks 16.4%, motorcycles 14.4%, tractors 8.2%, trucks 3.6%, minibuses 2.1%, buses 0.9% and special purpose vehicles 0.3% of total number of road motor vehicles registered."

52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

