ISTANBUL
50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

Authorities detained 50 suspects on April 26, as part of an ongoing corruption investigation targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), with police operations spanning Istanbul, Ankara, and Tekirdağ, officials said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is leading the probe, which involves allegations of “establishing and managing a criminal organization,” “membership in a criminal organization,” “extortion,” “bribery,” “qualified fraud,” “unlawful acquisition of personal data,” and “rigging public tenders.”

The investigation includes former İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was removed from office following his arrest earlier this year.

According to the Istanbul Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit, 47 suspects were initially apprehended during simultaneous raids on Saturday morning, with three additional individuals detained as operations continued. Authorities are still searching for three fugitives, bringing the total number of suspects targeted to 53. Among those detained are high-profile figures, including İBB Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay and İSKİ General Manager Şafak Başa.

Searches at the suspects’ homes and workplaces yielded significant evidence, including large amounts of foreign currency, Turkish lira, ammunition, and company seals, police reported.

The detained suspects were taken to the Vatan Campus of the Istanbul Police Department for processing after undergoing health checks. Their interrogations have begun, with authorities indicating that the investigation may expand further.

This marks the second wave of operations in the İBB corruption probe, following an initial raid on March 19, 2025, which led to the detention of 94 suspects, 54 of whom were later arrested, including İmamoğlu.

The ongoing investigation has sparked controversy, with The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)  alleging political motivations behind the crackdown.

