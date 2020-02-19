5 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

  • February 19 2020 13:43:00

A total of five YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, authorities have said.

Three YPG/PKK terrorists, fleeing from northern Syria, turned themselves in at border posts in Şanlıurfa's Suruç and Mardin's Nusaybin districts, the defense ministry said on Feb. 18 in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry announced that two YPG/PKK terrorists in Şanlıurfa and Şırnak provinces have turned themselves in, "after prolonged persuasion by Turkish forces."

They were recruited by the terror group for more than a decade, according to the ministry.

“Surrendering was the best decision; nobody should give their youth to the terror group," one of the surrendered terrorists said in his first testimony.

At least 41 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish forces since the beginning of this year.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

