5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

  • July 15 2020 09:34:42

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The quintet were confirmed by the International Table Tennis Federation by virtue of their world ranking.

Ali Öztürk, Nesim Turan, Hatice Duman, Neslihan Kavas, and Kübra Korkut are all due to represent Turkey at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, set to be held next summer due to a coronavirus delay.

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.