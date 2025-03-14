5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

ISTANBUL
5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

Turkish security forces have apprehended five suspects accused of obtaining classified information about military bases and other key locations in Türkiye and transmitting it to Iranian intelligence, sources said on March 14.

The suspects were found as having established contact with agents from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) intelligence division, according to the sources.

The information they illicitly acquired was related to Türkiye’s military installations, strategic locations and vital points abroad as well, the sources said, without disclosing the countries or specific targets of the network.

The suspects then relayed the gathered information to Iran’s intelligence services.

The probe, initiated by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office and coordinated by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), has led to the suspects facing charges of "military and political espionage."

Following the issuance of detention warrants, the five individuals were apprehended in simultaneous operations across Istanbul and the southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin.

Authorities reported that the suspects are in police custody, with the expectation that the court process will begin in days.

Similar operations targeting foreign agents were conducted last year, resulting in the detention of dozens of individuals thought to be working for Israeli intelligence.

According to local media reports, the Mossad suspects utilized a mechanism called the Israel Cyber Operations Unit to gather information on Palestinian citizens with Hamas connections in Türkiye deemed dangerous by the Israeli authorities.

In a bid to avoid suspicion, individuals collecting information were chosen from Palestinian and Syrian nationals, receiving nominal amounts ranging from $100 to $200 for every piece of shared information. Further revelations during the suspects' interrogations included Mossad operatives sharing photos of certain stores on Istanbul's İstiklal Avenue and Süleymaniye Mosque. Additionally, it was claimed that a report on Türkiye's most effective GSM operator was compiled at the behest of intelligence agencies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

    Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

  2. Donatella Versace gives up creative reins of Italian brand

    Donatella Versace gives up creative reins of Italian brand

  3. American who snatched a baby wombat leaves Australia

    American who snatched a baby wombat leaves Australia

  4. Stargazers marvel at rare 'Blood Moon'

    Stargazers marvel at rare 'Blood Moon'

  5. A taste of Japan

    A taste of Japan
Recommended
Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’

Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’
Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism

Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism
Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan

Opening border gate with Türkiye will be game changer: Yerevan
Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria

Fidan rules out concessions to SDF on autonomy in Syria
‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
Health care professionals in Türkiye mark Medicine Day

Health care professionals in Türkiye mark Medicine Day
WORLD Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Saturday its massive Starship rocket would leave for Mars at the end of 2026 with Tesla humanoid robot Optimus onboard, adding that human landings could follow "as soon as 2029."
ECONOMY Trump tariffs: Whats been done and what is to come

Trump tariffs: What's been done and what is to come?

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on March 13 to apply 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic drinks from France and other EU countries, in the latest twist of an escalating trade war.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿