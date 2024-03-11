5 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Security forces have “neutralized” five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq; three in the territory of the Claw-Lock Operation and two in the Hakurk region, the Defense Ministry announced on March 11.

“Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively! The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Kilit region in northern Iraq and two PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.