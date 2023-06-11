5 killed in explosion at factory in Ankara

ANKARA

Five workers lost their lives in a tragic explosion at the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation’s (MKE) rocket and explosives factory in the capital Ankara’s Elmadağ district.

Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion occurred as a result of a chemical reaction in the section where dynamite was being produced, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin informed, further assuring that no other injuries were reported following the explosion.

The explosion in the dynamite mixer workshop early on June 10 sent plumes of smoke billowing from the factory.

In response to the emergency call, a significant number of firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The firefighters promptly intervened and successfully extinguished the ensuing fire.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has assigned two public prosecutors to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Upon reviewing the camera footage, there was no indication of anything unusual leading up to the explosion. Our workers were going about their regular activities when the explosion occurred suddenly,” Deputy Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu commented.

When asked about allegations that the incident may have been caused by inexperienced employees, Kavaklıoğlu responded, “While it is possible that new workers were hired, it is important to note that this factory has been operating for a significant period of time. It is not a place for inexperienced individuals to work.”

Addressing concerns about the evacuation of employees from other units as a precautionary measure, Kavaklıoğlu explained that the factory’s units are distanced from one another and that he location of the explosion was quite far from those units.

Following the explosion, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler halted his activities in the southern province of Hatay and returned to Ankara. Güler visited the Elmadağ factory and conducted a thorough examination of the incident while gathering information from the relevant authorities.