5,000 more people evacuated near French forest fire: local officials

BORDEAUX

Another 5,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France as a wildfire continued to rage in the region, local officials said Monday.

Firefighters have been unable to control the blaze near the Dune de Pilat, Europe’s highest sand dune and a summer tourism hotspot, where rapidly changing winds have increased the risk of it spreading to residential areas, they said.