German chancellor says Iran regime living its 'last days'

BERLIN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Iran's regime was living out its last days, as pressure grew on the Islamic republic over crackdowns on protests that have reportedly killed hundreds of people.

"When a regime can only hold on to power through violence, then it is effectively finished," Merz told reporters in Bengaluru during a visit to India.

"I believe that we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime."

Iran's leaders have "no legitimacy" as they were not elected by the people and the population was now "rising up", Merz said, adding: "I hope that there is a way to end this conflict peacefully."

He said Berlin was in contact with the United States and other European governments with the aim of ensuring "that there can be a peaceful transition to a democratic government in Iran".

Sparked by economic grievances, the nationwide protests have grown into one of the biggest challenges yet to the theocratic system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution ousted the shah.

The crackdown on the protests has killed at least 600 people dead, according to a rights group.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
