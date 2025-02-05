488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

ANKARA

Türkiye is undertaking a major restoration project to preserve its maritime heritage, with 488 lighthouses, including 42 historic structures, undergoing renovation under a structured program, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu emphasized the importance of safeguarding and restoring lighthouses, which have long guided sailors across the country.

The restoration program has already seen significant progress. Uraloğlu recalled that the Şile Lighthouse, one of Türkiye’s most historic maritime beacons, underwent reinforcement and restoration in 2022. Following that, the Anadolu Lighthouse was swiftly repaired and reopened for service.

Similarly, in April 2022, the restoration of the historic Dilburnu Lighthouse in the western province of Yalova was completed. The Rumeli Lighthouse, another major historical site, is in the final stages of restoration.

Uraloğlu further noted that in 2022, the maintenance, restoration, repair and renovation of 89 reinforced concrete lighthouses were completed, while 21 lighthouses that had reached the end of their economic lifespan were fully rebuilt in 2023.

The minister also reported that restoration projects for the historic Bayrak Adası Lighthouse in Kuşadası and the Akıncı Burnu Lighthouse in İskenderun have been finalized, with restoration work currently ongoing.

Additionally, the historic Kerempe Lighthouse has been fully restored and is now operational, continuing its role as a navigational aid along Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

Built in 1884 in Aydıncık village, Cide district of Kastamonu, the Kerempe Lighthouse stands 8 meters tall and also includes a foghorn building dating back to 1934, which has survived intact over the years.

Before restoration work commenced, material analyses of structural elements were conducted, ensuring historically accurate preservation. A landscaping project was also implemented to enhance accessibility for visitors.