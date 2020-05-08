44 inmates infected with COVID-19 in Istanbul

  • May 08 2020 14:59:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish prosecutors on May 8 said that 44 inmates in an Istanbul prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said two inmates and 42 others who came in contact with them tested positive at Silivri Prison.

The treatment of four prisoners continues at the prison hospital, while others who are asymptomatic are being kept in isolation under the supervision of a doctor.

The virus officially known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 187 countries and territories. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

Turkey,

