43rd Istanbul Film Festival opens with ceremony

ISTANBUL

The 43rd Istanbul Film Festival, which opened with the presentation of the Cinema Honorary Awards on April 16, will continue through April 28 with films from Türkiye and the world.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the 43rd Istanbul Film Festival kicked off with an opening ceremony held at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on April 16.

During the opening ceremony of the festival, hosted by Tuğrul Tülek, the 2024 Cinema Honorary Awards, as well as the plaques of appreciation were presented to the institutions and organizations that contributed to the the festival.

The first Cinema Honorary Award was presented to veteran actress Meral Orhonsay, known for her roles in films that touch on social issues and tell women's stories.

Orhonsay, one of the legendary actors of Yeşilçam, starred in more than 60 movies, including Yılmaz Güney's "Yol," which won the Palme d'Or in Cannes, and Yavuz Özkan's "Maden." The award was presented by festival director Kerem Ayan.

This year's second Cinema Honorary Award was presented to Engin Ayça, who has contributed to the cinema industry in different fields for years. Master cinematographer Çetin Tunca presented the award to Ayça, who directed various documentary films and cultural programs and made many documentaries as well as successful fiction films.

This year, the festival will present the other Cinema Honorary Awards to two more respected names: Koji Yakusho, one of the best-known actors of Japanese cinema, and master director Wim Wenders. Three films by Wenders will be shown in the festival program.

Yakusho will also come to Istanbul due to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Tükiye. The Koji Yakusho in Four Movies section includes films starring the actor.

The opening film of this year’s festival was “Hit Man,” the new film by Richard Linklater.

The 12-day festival will present acclaimed and award-winning films from the Türkiye and world cinema, as well as special screenings, stars and master filmmakers under 15 different sections, including classics such as Best of the Fests, Young Masters, Mined Zone, Antidepressant, Where Are You, My Love? and No More Flowers.

In the National Competition, awards are handed out in 10 categories: Golden Tulip for Best Film, Special Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Music.

The Istanbul Film Festival’s films are screened in six movie theaters: Atlas 1948 and Beyoğlu Sineması in Beyoğlu, CineWAM Premium+ City's Nişantaşı in Şişli, and Kadıköy Sineması and Kadıköy Belediyesi Sinematek/Sinema Evi in Kadıköy.