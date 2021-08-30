42 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

  • August 30 2021 09:14:00

42 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency
42 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

Security forces held at least 42 irregular migrants traveling in a minibus in eastern Turkey on Aug. 29.

Acting on a tip, local gendarmerie forces in the Van province pulled over a minibus en route from the town of Erciş to Adilcevaz.

In the operation, 36 Afghans and six Pakistani nationals were held, and a suspect allegedly organizing the migrant smuggling was arrested.

The suspect was fined 79,442 Turkish liras ($9,500), and the minibus was confiscated while investigations are ongoing.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

 

afghan,

WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

  2. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  3. Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

    Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

  4. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  5. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks
Recommended
Turkey voices deep sorrow over deadly rebel attack on Yemen military base

Turkey voices deep sorrow over deadly rebel attack on Yemen military base
Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says

Turkey cannot take new refugee burden, foreign minister says
Nation marks Independence War victory

Nation marks Independence War victory
Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks
Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan
Pregnant women urged to get jabbed amid rise in infections

Pregnant women urged to get jabbed amid rise in infections
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Erdoğan praises Turkeys drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor 1-0 on Aug. 29 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match to move atop the league standings.