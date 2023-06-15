41 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

ANKARA

Security forces have “neutralized” 41 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on June 14.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized an additional 41 terrorists, targeting the terrorist nests in the Tel Rifaat and Manbij regions. We will continue to bury these terrorists in the very pits they have dug,” the ministry said in a post on social media.

The group continues to be held accountable for its actions in the base areas, it added.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”