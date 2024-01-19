40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report

ANKARA

A recent report by the Trade Ministry reveals that 40 percent of the surveyed internet users are influenced by online advertisements while purchasing goods or services in Türkiye.

The surge in digitalization has led consumers to explore more online spaces, resulting in a considerable shift toward digital advertising and applications. This trend is reflected in the agenda of the Advertising Board, which highlights a 79 percent focus on digital media cases, exposing deceptive "dark commercial designs."

The research encompasses topics ranging from online comments to search engine ads, and social media promotions to personalized pricing and gaming advertisements. Findings indicate that "48 percent of participants heavily use digital platforms, and 40 percent of internet users are influenced by online ads when making purchasing decisions. Approximately 65 percent of digital consumers struggle to differentiate between advertisements and regular content on websites or apps."

The report also features a section on social media behavior, indicating a 30 percent rate of consumers engaging in shopping through social media, with Instagram seen as the top platform. Alarmingly, nearly half experience dissatisfaction, with 25.4 percent blaming misleading ads and influencer-guided purchases as the reason behind it.

As part of the project, the Trade Ministry is planning legal regulations for consumer protection in digital environments based on the report's findings.