40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report

40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report

ANKARA
40 pct of consumers influenced by online ads: Report

A recent report by the Trade Ministry reveals that 40 percent of the surveyed internet users are influenced by online advertisements while purchasing goods or services in Türkiye.

The surge in digitalization has led consumers to explore more online spaces, resulting in a considerable shift toward digital advertising and applications. This trend is reflected in the agenda of the Advertising Board, which highlights a 79 percent focus on digital media cases, exposing deceptive "dark commercial designs."

The research encompasses topics ranging from online comments to search engine ads, and social media promotions to personalized pricing and gaming advertisements. Findings indicate that "48 percent of participants heavily use digital platforms, and 40 percent of internet users are influenced by online ads when making purchasing decisions. Approximately 65 percent of digital consumers struggle to differentiate between advertisements and regular content on websites or apps."

The report also features a section on social media behavior, indicating a 30 percent rate of consumers engaging in shopping through social media, with Instagram seen as the top platform. Alarmingly, nearly half experience dissatisfaction, with 25.4 percent blaming misleading ads and influencer-guided purchases as the reason behind it.

As part of the project, the Trade Ministry is planning legal regulations for consumer protection in digital environments based on the report's findings.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

    China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

  2. Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

    Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

  3. Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

    Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

  4. Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

    Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

  5. Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview

    Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview
Recommended
Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration
First Turkish astronaut begins his journey to International Space Station

First Turkish astronaut begins his journey to International Space Station
Safranbolu saffron is Türkiye’s first EU-recognized spice

Safranbolu saffron is Türkiye’s first EU-recognized spice
ICU rates hit 72 pct across Türkiye, surging to 83 pct in Istanbul

ICU rates hit 72 pct across Türkiye, surging to 83 pct in Istanbul
Climate change to shift summer tourism from south to north

Climate change to shift summer tourism from south to north
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
WORLD China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China called for an end to "harassment" of civilian vessels in the Red Sea on Friday after attacks on ships by Huthi rebels in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Pimco has been wading into Türkiye’s bond market, betting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to a sweeping economic overhaul has set the country on a path to regaining its investment grade credit rating, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".