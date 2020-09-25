4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

  • September 25 2020 13:51:00

4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

PARIS
4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

A police official said officers are “actively hunting” for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  2. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  3. Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

    Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

  4. Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

    Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

  5. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents
Recommended
US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares
North Koreas Kim apologizes over shooting death

North Korea's Kim apologizes over shooting death
NATO chief, Greek premier discuss E Med

NATO chief, Greek premier discuss E Med
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into Americas streets

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in
France shuts down Marseille nightlife as Europe battles virus spread

France shuts down Marseille nightlife as Europe battles virus spread
WORLD 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run.
ECONOMY Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

In a move likely to please local markets, Turkey's banking watchdog on Sept. 25 raised the limits of currency swaps and other derivative transactions that lenders execute with non-residents when receiving and paying Turkish liras at the maturity date.
SPORTS Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 