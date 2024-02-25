4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” four PKK terrorists in the Gara region in northern Iraq with an air operation, the Defense Ministry has announced.

"Four PKK terrorists detected in the Gara region in northern Iraq were ‘neutralized’ through an airstrike. Our operations will continue unabated," the ministry said in a written statement on social media on Feb. 25.

“Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively,” it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to denote that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Gara, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.