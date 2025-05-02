4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

DAMASCUS
4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday in the Suwayda province in southern Syria.

Israeli forces carried out the airstrike on the Kanaker village in southwestern Suwayda, killing four people, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, which did not provide any additional information.

The new Israeli airstrike comes hours after Israeli warplanes struck an area in Damascus near the presidential palace, indicating a new Israeli escalation against Syria.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the latest attack on Syria.

Separately, the Suwayda Governor's office said three other people were killed by a landmine blast near Al-Thaala town in Suwayda.

 Qatar, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli strike

 

Qatar and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike, calling it “blatant aggression” against the sovereignty of Syrian territory.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry denounced the strike “in the strongest terms,” reiterating its “full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.”

The ministry also reiterated “Qatar's warning that the repeated aggression by the occupation against Syria and Lebanon, along with its continued brutal war on Gaza, are likely to ignite a cycle of violence and chaos in the region.”

It called upon “the international community to exert pressure on the occupying (Israel) power to comply with international legitimacy resolutions.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterating the kingdom's "firm rejection of the Israeli attacks that violate the sovereignty, security, and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic."

In a statement, the ministry stressed the urgent need to put an end to Israel’s violations of international law in Syria and the region, warning that "the continuation of these violations and Israel’s extremist policies heighten the risks of violence, extremism, and regional instability."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army carried the airstrike near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital.

Israeli officials claimed the strike was a message against the presence of armed groups near southern Damascus and any potential threat to the Druze community.

The timing of the strike is seen as particularly provocative, coming just hours after prominent Druze community leaders released a video statement reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s unity and rejecting any form of division or separatism.

Observers say the Israeli strike appears aimed at exploiting sectarian tensions, particularly among Syria’s Druze population, to justify intervention and push for fragmentation in the country.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed that all religious and ethnic groups in Syria are equal in rights and representation.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  2. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  3. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  4. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

  5. Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors

    Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors
Recommended
Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions
Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released

Most of May Day detainees in Istanbul released
Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, organizers say

Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, organizers say
Druze clashes push Israel, Syria toward renewed tension

Druze clashes push Israel, Syria toward renewed tension
German intelligence designates AfD as right-wing extremist group

German intelligence designates AfD as right-wing extremist group
Japan dating app uses gov’t data to verify unmarried status

Japan dating app uses gov’t data to verify unmarried status
WORLD Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

Germany's domestic intelligence service on Friday designated the far-right AfD party as an extremist group, setting off a diplomatic spat with the United States.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿