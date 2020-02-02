4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes western Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa on Feb. 2, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred in the Akhisar district at 2.36 a.m. Turkish time at a depth of seven kilometers, said AFAD.

A number of aftershocks jolted the area following the earthquake, it added.

No information on casualties have been reported.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020 as a 5.4 magnitude quake Jan. 22 jolted Manisa and Ankara was rattled Jan. 23 by a 4.5-magnitude tremor.

The worst of the quakes took place on Jan. 24 when eastern Elazığ province was hit with a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which led to deaths of 41 people and injured 1,600 others.



The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.