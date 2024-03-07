3D printed plant-based meat produced for dietary-restricted patients

ANKARA

A groundbreaking innovation has emerged from Ankara University as completely plant-based eggs and meat were successfully produced using a 3D printer.

The development comes from a remarkable collaboration project between Professor Dr. Tuba Eminoğlu from Ankara University’s pediatric metabolic diseases department and Professor Dr. Kezban Candoğan from the university’s department of food engineering, catering to patients who face protein consumption limitations.

These products were specifically tailored to meet the dietary needs of patients who are restricted from consuming protein due to medical conditions. A total of 20 patients undergoing a treatment at the hospital were provided with the products, yielding positive results in sensory analysis assessments conducted on the patients.

Speaking on the significance of the project, Eminoğlu highlighted the achievement as a first-of-its-kind in Türkiye and even the world. She emphasized the critical need for low-protein alternatives for patients with hereditary enzyme deficiencies, which hinder the digestion of protein rich foods such as meat, milk, eggs and legumes that may potentially lead to neurological disorders in children.

Recognizing the social isolation faced by these children, Eminoğlu underscored that the project would potentially provide a solution.

Additionally, the team addressed the aversion to bitter-tasting amino acids by formulating them into a jellybean-like consistency using natural ingredients, ensuring better acceptance by the patients.

In discussions regarding the project’s future trajectory, Eminoğlu expressed the team’s intent to disseminate their findings in academic publications and application for a Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) project envisioning a convenient, frozen, ready-to-use product for wider accessibility.

Notably, the team has already initiated patent proceedings for their work.