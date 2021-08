357 more Turkish nationals evacuated from Afghan capital

ANKARA

Some 357 more Turkish nationals departed from Afghanistan's capital Kabul with transport aircrafts of the Turkish Air Force on Aug. 22.

Efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens from the war-torn country are underway at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The unexpected power grab by the Taliban has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear retribution.