36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on June 20 that 36 individuals have died in traffic accidents across the country since the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Between June 15 and 19, a total of 6,550 people were injured in road accidents, Yerlikaya revealed in a social media post. The roads witnessed 696 accidents on June 19 alone, claiming 10 lives.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha typically lasts four days, but this year, the government extended the holiday to nine days, prompting many to travel.

Yerlikaya emphasized the ongoing efforts to enforce speed regulations, with radar checks operating around the clock throughout the holiday period.

The extensive operation saw around 425,000 vehicles inspected. Over 23,000 of these underwent speed and radar checks, while nearly 36,000 faced other forms of scrutiny.

Yerlikaya also issued an appeal to the public, urging them to avoid excessive speeding and to drive prudently.

Nearly 10 million people in Türkiye were expected to travel during the nine-day holiday. Of these, around 3 million planned vacations, while the rest intended to visit relatives and friends, according to sector representatives.

This year's Eid holiday coincided with the end of the school year on June 14, marking the start of the "high season" for the tourism sector, which is anticipated to bring a significant surge in tourism activity nationwide.

Among the popular spots in Istanbul were the picnic and recreational areas, though entry to forests was prohibited as a precaution against fires, causing occasional crowding in the green spaces where entry was permitted.

Those eager to enjoy the holiday by the sea thronged beaches across the city, while İstiklal Avenue encountered a surge of pedestrians as well.