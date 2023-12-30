330 irregular migrants caught in 3 western provinces

MUĞLA
Coast Guard Command teams have caught a total of 330 irregular migrants and two migrant smugglers attempting to cross the border abroad in the western provinces of Muğla, İzmir and Çanakkale.

In Muğla's Bodrum district, 84 irregular migrants, one Turkish citizen, and two suspected migrant smugglers were captured. The Coast Guard Command received information that there were irregular migrants in a sailboat on Dec. 27 at 10:20 a.m.

The teams took action and captured the suspects who were trying to cross the border illegally. The irregular migrants were taken ashore and handed over to the provincial directorate of migration management, while two suspected migrant smugglers were detained.

In Izmir, 213 irregular migrants were apprehended off the coast of Karaburun, Dikili and Çeşme districts, 90 of which were pushed back by Greek elements were rescued.

Coast Guard Command teams took action on Dec. 27 off the coast of Dikili, Karaburun and Çeşme districts upon information that there was a group of migrants in rubber boats. The teams went to the areas and stopped the boats, capturing a total of 123 irregular migrants who wanted to go abroad illegally.

Additionally, 90 irregular migrants in rubber boats, which were determined to have been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, were rescued. A total of 213 migrants were transferred to the provincial immigration administration repatriation center after health checks and procedures.

Meanwhile, 33 irregular migrants were caught in a rubber boat off the coast of Ayvacık, Çanakkale. Coast Guard Mobile Radar (MORAD-12) detected the group and Coast Guard North Aegean Group Command teams were dispatched to the area, capturing the 33 migrants, who where then were handed over to the Foreigners Repatriation Center in Ayvacık district.

