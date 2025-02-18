32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival to be held in March

IZMIR

Organized by the İzmir Foundation for Culture, Arts, and Education (İKSEV), the 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival will take place from March 5 to 24.

According to a statement from İKSEV, the festival is being held in collaboration with the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, Institut français Türkiye İzmir, Goethe-Institut İzmir, the Honorary Consulate of Switzerland in İzmir and the Italian Consulate in İzmir.

The festival will kick off on March 5 at the Ahmet Adnan Saygun Art Center (AASSM) Grand Hall with a concert by Crossing Bosporus Trio. Prior to the performance featuring percussionist Burhan Öçal, double bassist Heiri Känzig and keyboardist Alex Wilson, the festival's opening ceremony will take place.

One of the festival’s most popular and traditional events, Musical Talks, will be held this year on March 11 at 7 p.m. at İKSEV.

Swiss jazz trio Vein, known for their acclaimed performances, will take the stage alongside renowned drummer Florian Arbenz, offering jazz enthusiasts a unique experience. Arbenz will perform with Nelson Veras and Hermon Mehari at the festival.

The 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival will conclude on March 24, 2025, with a concert by Paolo Damiani Last Land Band, organized in collaboration with the Italian Consulate in İzmir.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Jazz Poster Competition, held as part of the festival, was won by Kenan Yiğit, a student in the Graphic Design Department of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Faculty of Communication. The selection committee also decided to exhibit works by 27 students under the age of 14 who participated in the competition.

Art enthusiasts can purchase tickets for the 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival via Biletix box offices, online platforms and the AASSM Main Box Office.