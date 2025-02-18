32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival to be held in March

32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival to be held in March

IZMIR
32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival to be held in March

Organized by the İzmir Foundation for Culture, Arts, and Education (İKSEV), the 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival will take place from March 5 to 24.

According to a statement from İKSEV, the festival is being held in collaboration with the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, Institut français Türkiye İzmir, Goethe-Institut İzmir, the Honorary Consulate of Switzerland in İzmir and the Italian Consulate in İzmir.

The festival will kick off on March 5 at the Ahmet Adnan Saygun Art Center (AASSM) Grand Hall with a concert by Crossing Bosporus Trio. Prior to the performance featuring percussionist Burhan Öçal, double bassist Heiri Känzig and keyboardist Alex Wilson, the festival's opening ceremony will take place.

One of the festival’s most popular and traditional events, Musical Talks, will be held this year on March 11 at 7 p.m. at İKSEV.

Swiss jazz trio Vein, known for their acclaimed performances, will take the stage alongside renowned drummer Florian Arbenz, offering jazz enthusiasts a unique experience. Arbenz will perform with Nelson Veras and Hermon Mehari at the festival.

The 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival will conclude on March 24, 2025, with a concert by Paolo Damiani Last Land Band, organized in collaboration with the Italian Consulate in İzmir.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Jazz Poster Competition, held as part of the festival, was won by Kenan Yiğit, a student in the Graphic Design Department of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Faculty of Communication. The selection committee also decided to exhibit works by 27 students under the age of 14 who participated in the competition.

Art enthusiasts can purchase tickets for the 32nd İzmir European Jazz Festival via Biletix box offices, online platforms and the AASSM Main Box Office.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Conclave and Brutalist share BAFTA honors

'Conclave' and 'Brutalist' share BAFTA honors
Paris to honour 1960s icon, Jim Morrison

Paris to honour 1960s icon, Jim Morrison
Austria celebrates 200 years of waltz king

Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king'
Research discovers ancient Egyptian remains smell nice

Research discovers ancient Egyptian remains smell nice
Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico politics in new film Dreams

Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico politics in new film 'Dreams'
Statue of Roman Emperor returned to Türkiye

Statue of Roman Emperor returned to Türkiye
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿