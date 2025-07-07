32 suspects go on trial over deadly hotel fire in Bolu

BOLU

A total of 32 defendants went on trial on July 7 over a deadly fire that tore through a popular ski resort hotel in the northern province of Bolu and claimed the lives of 78 people.

The Jan. 21 fire hit the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu during the winter school break. Thirty-six children taking family vacations were among the victims.

The tragedy, which saw guests and staff jump out of windows to escape smoke and flame-filled rooms or dangle sheets out of windows to lower themselves down, sent shockwaves across Türkiye and sparked widespread calls for accountability over negligence and safety violations.

Questions have multiplied about fire safety measures at the hotel and victims' families allege that negligence contributed to the high death toll.

Thirteen of the defendants face potential jail terms of 1,998 years each on charges of killing or wounding with possible intent.

The 19 others are charged with negligently causing death or injury, for which they could be jailed for more than 22 years.

Ahead of the trial on July 7, family members and friends of the victims staged a demonstration outside the sports center, holding up posters of their loved ones and demanding justice.

Due to the large number of defendants and plaintiffs, 210 civil parties, the trial took place at a high school's sports hall.

“This is not neglect, it is murder,” said Zeynep Kotan, the mother of 17-year-old Ömür Kotan, who lost his life in the fire.

“This case is not merely a pursuit of justice but a test of humanity. In Kartalkaya, not only lives but also the sense of security was reduced to ashes. Yet from these ashes, we will kindle the fire of justice — for our children, for humanity, and for the honor of this country,” she said.

During the trial, Lawyer Yüksel Gültekin, who lost eight relatives in the fire, removed his robe during the hearing and addressed the court, stating, “I cannot tolerate the defendants’ statements, who will lie and shed fake tears while giving their testimonies,” before leaving the courtroom.

The defendants’ testimonies began with the owner of another hotel linked to the Grand Kartal Hotel.

“I spent countless sleepless nights over every life lost there. It still haunts my mind,” Ahmet Demir told the court. These remarks sparked reactions within the courtroom.

Before proceeding with the defenses, each defendant was individually called for identity verification.

The emotionally charged hearing was marked by jeers from the gallery as defendants entered, and some victims’ relatives fainted amid the tension.

The 14-day trial will hear that legal responsibility lay with owner Halit Ergül and company board members, including his wife and daughters and managers.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also attended the hearing.