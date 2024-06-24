31 suspects detained in ISIL operations across Türkiye

31 suspects detained in ISIL operations across Türkiye

ANKARA
31 suspects detained in ISIL operations across Türkiye

Turkish authorities have detained 31 suspects in a series of operations against ISIL, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on June 24.

"We will give no respite to any of the terrorists," Yerlikaya wrote in a social media post.

The minister said the operations conducted by police forces in Ankara, Antalya, Bursa, Istanbul, Mersin and Ordu took place during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha between June 16 to 19.

Türkiye has faced a series of ISIL-linked attacks in recent years, including the one on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

Security units have recently apprehended a relative of former ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the central city of Kırşehir.

In a related development in 2023, Turkish intelligence forces killed then-ISIL leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria. Al-Qurashi had been appointed as the group's chief in November 2022 following the previous leader's death in a southern Syria operation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

    Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

  2. New active fault discovered in central province

    New active fault discovered in central province

  3. Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

    Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

  4. Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

    Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

  5. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Recommended
New active fault discovered in central province

New active fault discovered in central province
Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran
Turkish carpets undergo traditional sun treatment before export

Turkish carpets undergo traditional sun treatment before export
Three Turkish cities rank among world’s happiest

Three Turkish cities rank among world’s happiest
‘Paddleboarders pose risk to Mediterranean monk seals’

‘Paddleboarders pose risk to Mediterranean monk seals’
Climate anxiety spreads among children

Climate anxiety spreads among children
Hotel bookings peak as Edirne wrestling festival nears

Hotel bookings peak as Edirne wrestling festival nears
WORLD Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

French President Emmanuel Macron came under strong criticism on Tuesday for warning a far-right or hard-left win in snap polls could spark a "civil war", with his opponents urging him not to scare the public.
ECONOMY Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Some 15.78 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the January-May period, marking a 12.47 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿