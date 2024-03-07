30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın

BARTIN

In a surprising discovery, staff of a rehabilitation center in the northern province of Bartın have found 30 endangered Anatolian striped water salamanders in the facility’s ornamental pool.

Staff members tasked with cleaning the 10-meter-long ornamental pool in the garden of the private rehabilitation center stumbled upon unfamiliar creatures in the water. The staff promptly notified the Bartın Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate, which dispatched teams to investigate the situation.

Following the teams’ examination, the creatures in the pool were identified as Anatolian striped water salamanders, a species known to be endangered. In light of the discovery, the teams made the decision to preserve the habitat of the 30 salamanders by allowing them to remain in the ornamental pool, which naturally formed through rainwater accumulation.