30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın

30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın

BARTIN
30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın

In a surprising discovery, staff of a rehabilitation center in the northern province of Bartın have found 30 endangered Anatolian striped water salamanders in the facility’s ornamental pool.

Staff members tasked with cleaning the 10-meter-long ornamental pool in the garden of the private rehabilitation center stumbled upon unfamiliar creatures in the water. The staff promptly notified the Bartın Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate, which dispatched teams to investigate the situation.

Following the teams’ examination, the creatures in the pool were identified as Anatolian striped water salamanders, a species known to be endangered. In light of the discovery, the teams made the decision to preserve the habitat of the 30 salamanders by allowing them to remain in the ornamental pool, which naturally formed through rainwater accumulation.

discovered,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

    Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

  2. Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

    Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

  3. CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

    CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

  4. Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

    Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

  5. Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes

    Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes
Recommended
Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace

Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace
3D printed plant-based meat produced for dietary-restricted patients

3D printed plant-based meat produced for dietary-restricted patients
Ski resorts witness tourist influx before season ends

Ski resorts witness tourist influx before season ends
Locals flock to Bursas hot spring oasis, seeking healing

Locals flock to Bursa's hot spring oasis, seeking healing
Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalyas agricultural land

Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land
WORLD Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

A deadly Russian missile strike Wednesday on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near the motorcade of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister, who described the "intense" moment of the surprise attack.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract at least 7 million tourists from Germany alone this year, when it hopes to welcome 60 million foriegn visitors, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿