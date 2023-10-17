3 Turkish citizens killed in clashes: Israel

TEL AVIV

Three Turkish citizens were killed in Israel-Hamas conflict since Oct. 7, the Israeli Government Press Office has announced.

The statement released on Oct. 17 by the office regarding foreigners who lost their lives in the Israel-Palestine clashes stated three Turkish citizens were killed.

Turkish officials previously confirmed the death of a Turkish citizen with dual nationality following Israeli office’s Oct. 11 statement but have yet to comment on the office's new update.

"According to the Israeli Government Press Office, 196 people from 40 foreign countries have been killed in Hamas terror attacks on Israel since Oct. 7, and 96 foreign citizens remain unaccounted for. Defeating terrorism is only possible through the common struggle of the whole world," the Israeli Embassy in Ankara said in a social media post on Oct. 17.

Ovi Gülerşen, head of the Union of Turkish People in Israel, previously reported details about the Turkish citizen who lost his life during the conflict near the Gaza border. Fifty-three-year-old Avraam Avi Zakuto, a father of two, was killed in his home by Hamas militants, he informed.