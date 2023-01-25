3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

ANKARA
3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

Three more suspects have been detained in the investigation launched into the assassination of the former head of the ultra-nationalist group, Grey Wolves, bringing the total number to 18.

Within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for T.D., E.Y. and S.Ö. The proceedings of the three suspects detained by the Ankara police are ongoing.

Two attackers on a motorcycle had shot Sinan Ateş, an academic from Hacettepe University, in the head as he was leaving a building in the capital Ankara last December. Ateş, seriously injured, could not be saved despite all the interventions in the hospital.

A total of 15 suspects, including special operations police officers Murat Can Çolak and Aşkın Mert Gelenbey, and Ufuk Köktürk, who were in the former Istanbul administration of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), were arrested previously as part of the investigation, while judicial control measures were applied to four suspects.

Doğukan Çep, claimed to be the instigator of the attack, was also nabbed late on Jan. 5, while the alleged shooter Eray Özyağcı has still not been caught.

The Grey Wolves, officially known by the name Idealist Hearths, or Ülkü Ocakları in Turkish, is a far-right youth organization and political movement affiliated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Established by colonel Alparslan Türkeş in the late 1960s, it rose to prominence during the late 1970s political violence in Türkiye when its members engaged in urban warfare with left-wing militants and activists.

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

    İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

  2. Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

    Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

  3. 3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

    3 more detained in ex-nationalist head’s murder

  4. Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

    Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

  5. Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill

    Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill
Recommended
İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls

İYİ Party to mobilize youth to vote in May 14 polls
Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast

Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Turkish coast
Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate

Erdoğan: We reject community pressure that standardizes cultural climate
Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill

Parliament panel approves gov’t’s headscarf bill
Rains in a week may ‘save agricultural production’

Rains in a week may ‘save agricultural production’
Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland
WORLD Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM

Hundreds gathered to applaud Jacinda Ardern as she left New Zealand's parliament to resign as prime minister on Wednesday, before Chris Hipkins was swiftly sworn in as her replacement.

ECONOMY UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

UK to offer 600m in pollution-cutting support for steelmakers

Britain will offer grants to help its two largest steelmakers replace dirty blast furnaces with less carbon-intensive technology, media reported.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.