3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

SIIRT

Three workers have been killed and two others were injured in a collapse that occurred in a privately owned copper mine in the southeastern province of Siirt.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

Emergency response teams initiated rescue operations immediately after the collapse in which five workers got trapped underground in the Şirvan district early on Nov. 2.

Although all five workers were successfully extricated from the debris and promptly transported to the nearby hospital, three of them lost their lives despite the intervention efforts.

The Governor’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Zekai Can Çalık from the northern province of Giresun, 26-year-old Orhan Gültekin from Siirt and 24-year-old Emre Gökduman from İzmir in the country’s west.

Authorities confirmed that the two injured workers are in stable condition and continue to receive medical care.

Within the scope of the investigation launched into the collapse, three individuals holding managerial roles in the mine were taken into custody.