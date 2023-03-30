3,821 buildings to be demolished in Adana

3,821 buildings to be demolished in Adana

ADANA
3,821 buildings to be demolished in Adana

A total of 3,821 buildings have been found to be heavily and moderately damaged in the quake-hit southern province of Adana, and a decision has been taken to demolish these structures.

In the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on Feb. 6, 13 buildings collapsed in Adana, where 418 people lost their lives.

While the population density increased in Seyhan and Yüreğir districts, where migration within the city is experienced, teams continue their work for damage assessment after the earthquakes.

The teams determined 1,202 buildings as heavily damaged and 2,619 buildings as moderately damaged and decided upon their demolition.

Meanwhile, 17,233 buildings were recorded as slightly damaged and 125,646 buildings as undamaged.

The installment of containers for quake survivors has started in the Çukurova district. A total of 2,400 containers will be installed in four different regions across the city, including three in the Buruk and Çarkıpare neighborhoods of the central Sarıçam district, and the earthquake survivors will be placed gradually.

adana ,

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3
Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye
Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest
Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
İnce unlikely to withdraw from presidential race

İnce unlikely to withdraw from presidential race
Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan

Putin may visit Türkiye for nuclear plant’s inauguration: Erdoğan
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”