3,000-year-old cave dwellings in Midyat opened to visitors

MARDİN

Following restoration efforts, 3,000-year-old underground cave dwellings in the country’s eastern province of Mardin’s Midyat have been transformed into a captivating tourist attraction.

The Midyat region, which has hosted numerous civilizations throughout history, attracts thousands of visitors annually from both domestic and international destinations.

In an effort to further broaden the range of tourism in this historically significant region, 47-year-old Mehmet Akçay, a local tourism professional, initiated the restoration works for a historical mansion with underground cave dwellings.

Using his own resources, Akçay renovated the cave dwellings, which were once inhabited by Assyrian, Yazidi and Mhallami families, reopening them to the public under the name "Mehmetbey Mansion.

Thanks to his diligent efforts, foreign and local tourists will have the opportunity to stay and savor the regional cuisine of Mardin in the now-renewed underground cave dwellings in Midyat.

Noting that his motive was to serve his homeland with this initiative, Akçay expressed his gratitude that they were able to restore the structure faithfully, without damaging its original state.

“There are many historical mansions with underground structures in our district. They are all ancient, having existed before the time of Christ,” Akçay noted. “I believe we will welcome a large number of visitors from both across the country and other countries if we can concentrate on restoring them with assistance from the authorities and open them to tourism.”

Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin also expressed his satisfaction with the initiative in his remarks in the speech he conducted at the inauguration ceremony.

“We are pleased to present an exquisite structure in our Midyat. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Akçay and his family on behalf of the municipality and the people of Midyat for bringing this work to our expanding and developing community,” he said, adding that they are always ready to give countenance to encourage similar works.