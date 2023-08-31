2nd gastronomy festival held in Adıyaman

ADIYAMAN
Introducing local delicacies to food lovers and gastronomy experts from across the globe, the International Nemrut Gastronomy Festival hosted by the southern province of Adıyaman has taken place for the second time.

Organized with the theme of “food sustainability in the quake-hit ancient lands” by the Adıyaman Governor’s Office, the festival attracted great interest as people explored local products and new flavors.

Kahta District Governor Selami Korkutata stated during his speech at the festival that they were thrilled to host renowned chefs and gourmets from around the world.

“Here, with well-known names from foreign countries who are prominent in their fields, chefs with Michelin Star restaurants abroad and with our local chefs here in Adıyaman, a beautiful event is taking place,” Korkutata said.

Local and foreign tourists participating in the festival also had the opportunity to visit the historical ruins in the region.

Speaking to local media, Alkım Doğan, who came from Istanbul to Kahta, especially for the festival, stated that gastronomy and culture are closely intertwined in the region.

“On the one hand, we tasted the delicious cuisine of Adıyaman, and on the other hand, we explored the ancient landmarks. For me, this is one of the most unique places in Anatolia.”

Stating that Adıyaman and Kahta have a densely rich culture, history and cuisine, Cusep Piridone said that he also had the chance to explore the historical area aside from trying out brand new dishes.

“I am from Italy, but I live in Türkiye. I have been to Mount Nemrut for the fourth time. It is really a wonderful place. This time we came just for the festival. It was much more enjoyable to come here this time,” Piridone added.

The festival continued for five days from Aug. 23 to 28.

