29 virus cases at minor league football club

  • November 08 2020 10:45:00

ANKARA
A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Nov. 7 that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, Adana Demirspor said that 24 players, two technical staffers, and three other personnel had tested positive in routine COVID-19 tests.

The news forced the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to postpone the team’s Nov. 8's 1st league match with Istanbulspor in the Turkish metropolis.

