28 pct of children suffer from 'hikikomori' syndrome

SIVAS
A study has shown that 28 percent of children suffer from "hikikomori" syndrome, a Japanese term meaning "pulling inward or being confined" and characterized by severe social withdrawal, especially with the use of digital devices.

Sivas Cumhuriyet University conducted a research for hikikomori on 2,300 children using digital analysis through artificial intelligence and algorithmic system.

Upon the study, Tuncay Dilci, a professor at the university, said, "We found that there are serious problems with social isolation and self-perception. Unfortunately, 28 percent of children are currently suffering from hikokomori syndrome. Children usually spend time in their rooms playing video games. They tend not to enjoying the outside world."

Warning that the phenomenon may be lifelong, Dilci stated, "Such children tend not to have friends and social relationships. They may not be able to communicate effectively and efficiently, even cutting off communication altogether."

Dilci also stated that social measures should be taken to combat the phenomenon and advised parents to educate and rehabilitate their children away from digital devices by creating moments that strengthen communication within the family.

"In the school and work environment, some education formators should be trained to guide and enlighten our children on this issue. This is generally more common in children with poor social skills and socially withdrawn children. Such children may be exposed to inadequacies in professional upbringing or being left behind and social exclusion," Dilci added.

