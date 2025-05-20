27 historic sites to welcome visitors at night

ANKARA

With the continuation of the Night Museum initiative introduced by the Culture and Tourism Ministry last year, 27 museums and archaeological sites in Türkiye will now be illuminated and open to visitors until late at night.

The initiative, which drew great interest last year, will begin this year on June 1. Many museums will stay open into the evening, offering visitors a chance to explore in cooler settings.

Among the most popular night-time attractions is the ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which will once again be open until 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to being a major political and commercial hub of the ancient world, Ephesus also draws history enthusiasts with the remains of the Temple of Artemis — one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World —linked to the Anatolian mother goddess tradition.

Another highlight is the Nemrut archaeological site in Adıyaman, one of the most visited locations in Southeastern Türkiye. The site will be illuminated and open for visits from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Located in Kahta district at an altitude of 2,150 meters, the colossal statues on Mount Nemrut are among the most impressive remnants of the Hellenistic period. These sculptures symbolize the blending of East and West, a reference to King Antiochos I of Commagene’s mixed heritage — his mother being of Hellenic and his father of Persian descent.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987, the well-preserved statues, measuring 8 to 10 meters tall and made of limestone, reflect Antiochos I’s devotion to the gods and his ancestors and continue to draw crowds to the region.

The Alsancak Tekel Factory, a key example of industrial heritage with a history of about 140 years, was transformed into the İzmir Museum of Culture and Arts in 2023. As part of the night museum initiative, the museum will be open until 9 p.m.

In the tourism hotspot of Antalya, several museums and archaeological sites will take part in the program. The Antalya Museum, Alanya Museum, Necropolis Museum, as well as the ancient cities of Aspendos, Patara and Side will be open until 10 p.m.

Other extended hours include: The Temple of Apollo in Didim (until 9 p.m.), the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology (until 10 p.m.), and the Hierapolis archaeological site in Denizli (until 11 p.m.).

Two museums in Ankara

Among the first museums established in the Republic era, the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, founded on the directive of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to establish a Hittite museum in the capital, will be part of the night initiative and stay open until 9 p.m.

The Ethnography Museum of Ankara, where Atatürk first rested after his death, will also welcome visitors until 9 p.m.

Several museums in Istanbul are included in the initiative. The Istanbul Archaeological Museums (excluding indoor sections), the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum, and the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum will all be open until 10 p.m.

Galata Tower, one of Türkiye’s most visited landmarks, will be open until 11 p.m.

The natural wonders of Nevşehir, a year-round tourist favorite, will also benefit. The Zelve-Paşabağlar site and the underground cities of Derinkuyu, Kaymaklı and Özkonak will be open until 9 p.m.

The newly reopened Samsun Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, which houses artifacts from the Chalcolithic, Early Bronze, Hittite, Hellenistic and Roman periods, will be open until 10 p.m.

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, featuring Late Antiquity churches and examples of early Syriac and Christian iconography, will stay open until 9 p.m. In addition to its world-famous mosaics, covering 2,500 square meters, the museum also exhibits Roman-era statues, columns and fountains.

The Şanlıurfa Museum, Türkiye’s largest in terms of exhibition space and number of displays, and one of the world's top museums in its category, will remain open until 9 p.m. Home to about 10,000 artifacts, the museum also boasts a 4.5-kilometer-long exhibition route, the longest in Türkiye.

The Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum in Şanlıurfa, featuring the country’s largest column-free structure with a diameter of 82 meters, will also be open until 9 p.m.

Lastly, the Erzurum Museum will also be open until 9 p.m. as part of the night museum initiative.