26 wounded in tram collision in northern city

SAMSUN

At least 26 people have been injured, with one severely hit, in a collision between two trams in Türkiye’s northern province of Samsun, local media has reported.

The incident occurred early on June 9 as two trams from the Samsun Light Rail System (SAMULAŞ) collided near the Piazza stop.

Authorities promptly dispatched Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) teams, firefighters, and medical personnel to the scene.

The injured individuals were taken to to nearby hospitals by ambulance.

Samsun Governor Zülkif Dağlı and Mayor Mustafa Demir visited the site to assess the situation and wished the injured citizens a speedy recovery.

Dağlı stated that the accident occurred when a tram collided with another one that was facing a technical glitch and moving toward Tekkaköy.

He confirmed that 26 people were injured, most of whom had minor injuries and were receiving outpatient treatment, adding that the incident appeared to be caused by a technical issue.

Demir also stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted, informing that there were no life-threatening injuries among the wounded based on initial reports.

After the examination, the trams involved in the accident were taken to the SAMULAŞ control center of the municipality. Tram services were resumed after the tracks were cleared.