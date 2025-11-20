25 Gazans killed in Israeli airstrikes despite ceasefire

25 Gazans killed in Israeli airstrikes despite ceasefire

GAZA CITY
25 Gazans killed in Israeli airstrikes despite ceasefire

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 77 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire deal in place since last month.

A ministry statement said that some of the injured civilians are in critical condition.

The Israeli army launched a series of strikes in several areas in Gaza on Wednesday evening. The military claimed that the attacks were in response to gunfire targeting its force in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the Israeli strikes targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip since the afternoon.

Basal said the attacks started with artillery shelling targeting a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, killing a young Palestinian.

Another strike hit a civilian gathering in the same neighborhood, killing one more civilian and injuring dozens of others, he added.

Israeli warplanes also struck the headquarters of Gaza’s Endowments Ministry in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, killing five people, including a pregnant woman and a girl, the spokesman said.

In southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a group of civilians in Khan Younis, the spokesman said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the attacks targeted areas from which the Israeli army withdrew in Gaza under the ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.

Palestinian group Hamas denounced the Israeli attacks as a “horrific massacre” and “a dangerous escalation through which war criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide against our people.”

It dismissed Israeli claims about gunfire on its forces as “a weak and exposed attempt to justify its crimes and violations.”

Hamas called on Türkiye, the US, Egypt, and Qatar, as guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to exert immediate pressure on Israel to end its violations that threaten the ceasefire.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,000, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria
Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia

Livestream giant Twitch to ban under-16s in Australia
Thousands of lives could have been saved: UK Covid inquiry

Thousands of lives could have been saved: UK Covid inquiry
Israel to seize vast archeological site in occupied West Bank

Israel to seize vast archeological site in occupied West Bank
Iran says no access to bombed nuclear sites without IAEA deal

Iran says no access to bombed nuclear sites without IAEA deal
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿