244-year-old hammam in Istanbul up for sale for $2.6 mln

ISTANBUL

Located in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, the 244-year-old Beylerbeyi Hammam, built by Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid I in 1778, has been put up for sale by its shareholders for 48 million Turkish Liras (nearly $2.6 million).

The ancient Turkish bath, consisting of four bathing and 14 dressing rooms, mostly preserves its unique features, including its marble and colored windows brought from France.

Yücel Bal, one of the 19 shareholders of the hammam, stated that though the Turkish hammam culture has lost its significance in modern times, people used to go to hammams twice a week in the 70s.

Hammams are not in use anymore as everyone can now use a bathroom in their houses, he added.

The number of visitors to the hammam has recently decreased to 5-10 per day, though almost 150 people used the bathhouse daily until 1993, Bal noted.

“My grandfather bought the hammam in 1964. My grandfather, father and uncle worked at the hammam until 2012,” he stated.

Following that Bal started managing the bathhouse for another five years but had to close it due to a low number of customers.

Pointing out that many famous people used to come to Beylerbeyi Hammam for years, he stated that Turkish classical singer Müzeyyen Senar was one of their regular customers.

“As Senar came here with her dog, a lot of problems emerged between Senar and other customers, who did not accept the dog in the bathhouse,” Bal added.

Bal also noted that some occupations related to the hammam culture, such as bath attendant, are not preferable anymore.

The hammam should maintain its original function as it is a unique and worldwide known work, which reflects the Ottoman architecture, Gamze Kaymak Heinz stated, a member of Beykent University.

“After two generations, our children and grandchildren will be able to learn this culture only from books,” she added.

A real estate consultant stated that the 244-year-old hammam is a second-class historical monument, adding that it can also be used commercially, such as for wedding organizations.